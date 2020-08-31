Forecast Discussion 8/31/20 PM: Light showers possible Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 31st: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 31st: 53°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:33 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:42 PM

Weak storm system to our south brings increasing clouds and our next chance for light rainfall. Turning cloudy by Monday evening with a chance for light showers returning. Chance for light showers continues overnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

Weak storm system continues to move to our south Tuesday. Chance for light showers continues. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Highs Tuesday into the mid to upper 70s with a breezy southerly wind. South winds continuing to usher more moisture into the region as dew points reach into the low to mid 60s. Chance for light showers continues overnight. Mild and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday looks to be our best chance for rainfall, but not expecting a washout. Warm front lifts into the region Wednesday morning, followed by a late day weak cold front. Chance for light showers in the morning, then chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms afternoon and evening. Weak instability, so not expecting any of the thunderstorms to become strong or severe. Rainfall rates staying light. Highs Wednesday near 80 degrees, feeling humid for the afternoon. Lows Wednesday night in the low to mid 60s.

Models start to diverge for Thursday’s forecast. At this vantage point, keeping a chance for showers and isolated rumbles of thunder. Again, not expecting a washout. Highs Thursday near 80 degrees. High pressure builds into the region through Friday leading to decreasing clouds. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 70s. At this early vantage point, the weekend looks dry courtesy of high pressure. Temperatures for the weekend reaching near 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 50

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

