Forecast Discussion 8/31/21 PM: Rain returns Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 31ST: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 31ST: 53°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:32 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:43 PM

*Flash Flood Watch in effect for Bradford County 8 AM Wednesday to 2 pm Thursday*

Increasing cloud cover through late day Tuesday. Turning mainly cloudy for the overnight and an isolated shower possible. Lows near 60 degrees.

Tropical moisture from Ida moves into the region for midweek. Ahead of the system, increasing moisture for us into Wednesday morning. Rain becomes likely into the Northern Tier during the morning, then spreading across the Southern Tier shortly after. Farther north you go, less likely to see rainfall. Portions of the Finger Lakes, including northern Steuben and Schuyler counties, just seeing a chance for showers. Heaviest rain looks to set up over northeast Pennsylvania, this includes Bradford County. Otherwise, cloudy and cooler with highs Wednesday near 70 degrees. Rain continues early into the night, but tapering from west to east into the early morning hours Thursday. Lows into the low to mid 50s. Highest rainfall totals for the day in the Northern Tier, where locations could see 1-2″. Localized higher amounts possible into northeast Pennsylvania, which has prompted the Flash Flood Watch. Average rainfall of 0.25-0.50″ close to the New York and Pennsylvania border. Around 0.10-0.25″ of rainfall for Schuyler and northern Steuben counties. Highest amounts of rainfall from this system will fall south and east of the Twin Tiers.

Moisture from Ida pulls off the coast Thursday. Drying out with decreasing clouds for the day. Breezy and cooler with highs near 70 degrees. Mostly clear overnight and lows near 50 degrees. Fairly quiet and comfortable Friday and Saturday under mostly to partly sunny conditions. Highs Friday near 70 degrees, then overnight lows near 50 degrees. Highs Saturday into the low to mid 70s. Chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms returns Sunday into early next week. Highs into the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: DRYING OUT EARLY. DECREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

