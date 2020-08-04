Forecast Discussion 8/4/20 PM: Lingering showers tonight, drying out tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 4th: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 4th: 57°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:04 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:22 PM

Tropical moisture from Isaias impacting the region through Tuesday night. While widespread rainfall tapers to showers by late afternoon, lingering showers still expected for the evening and overnight. Isolated rumble of thunder also possible for the evening, which may drop pockets of heavy rainfall. Showers becoming isolated in coverage after sunset. While pockets of heavy rainfall are possible for the evening, overall addition rainfall for the evening and overnight staying light. Breaks in cloud cover late combined with light winds and plenty of ground moisture leading to patchy valley fog. Lows Tuesday night near 60 degrees.

Drying out Wednesday morning as high pressure builds into the region. Decreasing clouds through late day. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 70s, feeling less humid. Conditions favorable for fog development overnight with ground moisture and mostly clear skies. Lows Wednesday night into the low to mid 50s.

High pressure providing plenty of sunshine Thursday as dry weather continues. Highs Thursday near 80 degrees. Stray showers can’t be completely ruled out late Thursday night and for Friday. Best chances being into the Northern Tier as a disturbance sits to our south. Highs Friday near 80 degrees. At this early vantage point, the weekend looks to be mainly dry. Can’t rule out some late day isolated showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, though. Highs for the weekend into the 80s.

WEDNESDAY: EARLY AM LINGERING SHOWERS. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 85 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

