Forecast Discussion 8/4/21 PM: Most staying dry through the end of the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 4TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 4TH: 57°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:03 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:23 PM

Decreasing low clouds Wednesday evening, turning mostly clear for the overnight. Patchy valley fog developing late. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Weak disturbance with limited moisture Thursday brings the chance for an isolated shower and thunderstorm through late day. Most of the area staying dry, though. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny. Highs near 80 degrees. A slight increase in humidity, feeling muggy for the afternoon. Decreasing clouds into the evening and staying dry for the overnight. Patchy valley fog and lows near 60 degrees.

Thursday’s conditions will be on repeat for Friday. Again, most staying dry. Warm and muggy with highs into the low to mid 80s. Dry overnight and lows in the low to mid 60s.

Increasing heat and humidity this weekend. This combined with a passing disturbance brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms late day Saturday. Highs into the low to mid 80s and overnight lows into the 60s. Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms possible Sunday during peak heating hours. Highs into the low to mid 80s, then overnight lows into the 60s. Chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms continues early next week. Otherwise, hot and humid with highs well into the 80s and heat index values near 90 degrees and above.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE T-STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

