Forecast Discussion 8/6/20 PM: Chance for showers & iso. thunderstorms returns

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 6th: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 6th: 57°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:06 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:20 PM

Next weather-maker approaching the region Thursday evening and overnight. Increasing clouds for the evening, then a chance for showers returning after midnight. Patchy fog and lows near 60 degrees.

Wave of low pressure impacting the region Friday. Chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through the morning and afternoon. While pockets of heavy rainfall are possible, overall rainfall staying generally under 0.50″. Isolated higher amounts possible in any thunderstorm that develops. Still, rainfall amounts not a concern. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and highs into the mid to upper 70s. Rainfall tapers through the evening and overnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

High pressure providing a mainly dry weekend. Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible on Saturday, but most staying dry. Decreasing clouds Saturday and highs near 80 degrees. Plenty of sunshine on Sunday and highs into the mid to upper 80s. High pressure holds through most of Monday, but isolated showers and thunderstorms possible with heat and high humidity. High Monday near 90 degrees. Next front moves through on Tuesday bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

FRIDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/ISO. STORM

HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE T-STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 90 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER. PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

