Forecast Discussion 8/7/20 PM: Iso. shower/storm Saturday, dry for Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 7th: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 7th: 57°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:07 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:18 PM

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Friday evening, then becoming isolated in coverage after sunset. Mostly cloudy for the overnight with patchy fog. Lows near 60 degrees.

Stubborn clouds continuing through the first half of Saturday. Isolated showers and a rumble of thunder also possible, but little if any rainfall at all. Highs reaching into the upper 70s to lower 80s, feeling muggy for the afternoon. High pressure works into the region through late day leading to decreasing cloud cover. Mostly clear overnight with fog developing late. Lows near 60 degrees.

High pressure taking control of the region on Sunday. With the help of sunshine and southerly winds, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s for highs. Feeling very warm and muggy with dew point temperatures into the 60s. Dry through the overnight and lows near 60 degrees. Southerly winds ushering in more moisture into early next week. Turning hot and humid Monday with highs near 90 degrees. This creating an unstable environment allowing for isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. Next front moves through on Tuesday bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 91 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

