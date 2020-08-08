Forecast Discussion 8/8/20 PM: Warming on Sunday before a hot start to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 9th: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 9th: 57°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:10 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:16 PM

A just above seasonable Saturday with highs in the mid 80s for most of us. Mostly sunny this afternoons staying partly to mostly clear tonight with fog developing again in the overnight hours towards dawn. Lows near 60 degrees. Sunday looks to be another hot day. Temperatures begin to climb, reaching the upper 80s for highs in the afternoon hours. Humidity levels begin to increase as well throughout the day – with dew points approaching the upper 60s. Skies mostly sunny all day.

We kick off the work under very hot conditions. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday reaching the low 90s with high humidity values approaching 70 degrees for dew points. This will give us heat indices into the mid 90s for both days- something to watch out for. There is chance for an isolated shower or storm Monday afternoon.

Tuesday we see the return of active weather with a cold front approaching the region. This combined with the heat and humidity will create an unstable environment. This will allow for the development of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The chance for showers and storms look to continue through the end of the forecast period. Temperatures look to range from the low 90s Tuesday into the mid to upper 80s by Friday.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, TURNING HOT

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 93 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 92 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

FRIDAY:PARTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW:64

SATURDAY:PARTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH:86 LOW:63

