Forecast Discussion 8/9/20 AM: Heating up into the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 9th: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 9th: 57°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:10 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:16 PM

High pressure in control of the region Sunday, but fighting a weak disturbance to our north. Plenty of sunshine for the Twin Tiers, but Finger Lakes and CNY may see slightly more cloud cover along with an isolated shower. Otherwise, mostly sunny for the Twin Tiers. Southwest wind 0-10 mph along with sunshine helping temperatures reach into the mid to upper 80s for highs. Dew point temperatures reaching low to mid 60s for the afternoon, feeling slightly more humid. Mostly clear Sunday evening and overnight with patchy valley fog. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Warming trend continues Monday. Southwest winds not only usher in the warmth, but more moisture. Turning hot and humid for Monday with highs near 90 degrees and dew point temperatures near 70 degrees. This combination puts heat index values for the afternoon well into the 90s, near heat advisory criteria. This also sets us up for isolated showers and thunderstorms during peak heating hours. Most staying dry with little forcing, though. Mostly clear for the overnight and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Hot and humid conditions continue Tuesday, this time with a slow moving cold front approaching the region. This will bring the chance for late day isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs Tuesday upper 80s to lower 90s and heat index values again well into the 90s. Front stalling over the area for midweek. This providing the chance for late day showers and thunderstorms. Highs for the remainder of the workweek into the 80s.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 93 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

