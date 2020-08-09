Forecast Discussion 8/9/20 PM: Hot and humid start to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 10th: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 10th: 57°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:10 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:16 PM

High pressure still in control for us Sunday evening across the Twin Tiers. Highs on Sunday reaching the upper 80s to around 90. Sunday night we fall back into the 60s under mostly clear skies. Patchy fog is once again possible in the early morning hours on Monday. Light west winds overnight will help in that fog development. Monday we see our heat really ramp up as highs are expected to be in the low to mid 90s with high humidity. This will lead to heat index values back up into the upper 90s. Heat advisories are once again possible for the afternoon hours. Likewise for Tuesday.

Hot and humid conditions continue Tuesday, this time with a slow moving cold front approaching the region. This will bring the chance for late day isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs Tuesday upper 80s to lower 90s and heat index values again well into the 90s. Front stalling over the area for midweek. This providing the chance for late day showers and thunderstorms each day. Highs for the remainder of the workweek into the 80s.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 94 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

SATURDAY:PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH:85 LOW:63

SUNDAY:PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH:84 LOW:62

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter