Forecast Discussion 9/1/20 PM: Chance showers & thunderstorms Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 1st: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 1st: 53°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:40 PM

Clouds continuing Tuesday evening and overnight. Isolated shower possible for the evening, then chance for stray showers overnight into the predawn hours Wednesday. This is with a warm front lifting into the region. Mild and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday looks to be our best chance for rainfall, but not expecting a washout. Warm front lifts into the region Wednesday morning, followed by a late day weak cold front. Chance for showers in the morning, then chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (level 1, level 1 being the lowest) for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. Our limiting factor will be lack of sunshine, though. Still, greatest threats being strong gusty winds and localized heavy rainfall. Overall rainfall staying under 0.50″, localized higher amounts possible in any thunderstorm that develops. Highs Wednesday near 80 degrees, feeling humid for the afternoon with breezy southwesterly winds. Lows Wednesday night in the low to mid 60s. Isolated rainfall may linger overnight.

Models diverge for Thursday’s forecast. A weak wave moving through brings the chance for stray showers and isolated rumbles of thunder. Again, not expecting a washout as not everyone will see rainfall. Highs Thursday near 80 degrees. Winds turning to out of the northwest Friday and breezy, ushering in cooler and drier air. High pressure also builds into the region leading to decreasing clouds. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 70s, feeling pleasant with low humidity. At this early vantage point, the weekend looks dry courtesy of high pressure. Highs Saturday into the 70s, then closer to 80 degrees for highs Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter