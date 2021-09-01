Forecast Discussion 9/1/21 PM: Rain tapers tonight, cool end to week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 1ST: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 1ST: 53°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:33 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:42 PM

*Flash Flood Watch in effect for Bradford and Tioga (N.Y.) counties until 11 AM Thursday*

Tropical moisture from Ida over the area Wednesday. Center of this system staying to our southeast, and pulls off the New Jersey coast through late Wednesday night and Thursday. As it does so, we see rain tapering from northwest to southeast across the Twin Tiers. Coming to an end in Steuben and Schuyler counties during the late afternoon, then coming to an end in Bradford County before 10 pm. Isolated light shower or sprinkles possible before clouds move out during the predawn hours Thursday. Patchy fog and lows near 50 degrees.

Breezy northwest wind continues Thursday, ushering cooler air into our area. Afternoon highs approaching 70 degrees. Mostly to partly sunny conditions for the day, then partly to mostly cloudy condtions for the overnight. Isolated shower possible, best chances in the Southern Tier. Any rainfall staying light and short-lived. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Chance for an isolated shower Friday morning and early afternoon. Again, best chances for any rainfall into the Southern Tier. Any rainfall staying light and short-lived. Otherwise, decreasing clouds through late day. Highs Friday in the mid to upper 60s, then overnight lows near 50 degrees. Dry start to the weekend with increasing clouds through Saturday. Highs into the low to mid 70s. Slight chance for showers late overnight. Lows near 60 degrees. Chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms returns Sunday into early next week, but it won’t be a washout. Highs into the 70s.

THURSDAY: BREEZY. TIMES OF SUN AND CLOUDS. PM ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

