Forecast Discussion 9/10/20 PM: Cooler end to workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 10th: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 10th: 50°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:43 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:25 PM

Increasing clouds Thursday as a cold front moves into the region. Limited moisture with this cold front, but an isolated shower still possible for the evening and overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with patchy fog for the overnight. Lows near 60 degrees.

Northerly winds into Friday morning keeping lake-enhanced clouds overhead and the chance for an isolated shower early. High pressure also building into the region leads to decreasing clouds through the mid and late morning. Sunshine returning for the afternoon. Northerly winds also keeping cool and dry air with us, feeling comfortable for the afternoon with low humidity. Highs Friday near 70 degrees. Mainly clear for the evening and overnight. Cool overnight with lows into the mid to upper 40s.

Increasing clouds through Saturday as our next weather-maker approaches. Highs Saturday into the low to mid 70s. Slight chance for showers late Saturday night and lows near 60 degrees. Chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms returns Sunday as a frontal system moves into the region. Highs Sunday into the 70s. Lows Sunday night near 60 degrees. High pressure builds into the region early next week providing dry and comfortable weather.

FRIDAY: DRYING OUT EARLY. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

MONDAY: DRYING OUT. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 50

