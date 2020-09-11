Forecast Discussion 9/11/20 PM: Dry start to the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 11th: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 11th: 50°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:44 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:23 PM

High pressure building into the region for the end of the workweek, bringing a drier and cooler air mass to the area. Decreasing clouds Friday evening, turning mainly clear for the overnight. Light winds and no cloud cover setting the stage for temperatures to drop into the low to mid 40s for overnight lows. Patchy fog also developing late.

High pressure slowly moving northeast Saturday as our next weather-maker approaches from the west. Winds turning to out of the south Saturday and breezy, ushering in slightly warmer air. Highs Saturday into the upper 60s to low 70s. Intervals of sun and clouds for the afternoon, then increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance for showers late Saturday night and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Frontal system moves into the region Sunday bringing our next chance for rainfall. Chance for showers returns into the morning and afternoon, isolated thunderstorms also possible. Thunderstorms won’t become strong to severe, but a brief downpour is possible. Not expecting a washout, though. Breezy southwest winds ahead of the cold front. Cold front moves through late day, putting an end to any rainfall for the overnight. Highs Sunday into the low to mid 70s. Lows Sunday night in the mid to upper 50s. Lingering clouds Monday with a breezy northwest wind. Staying dry Monday and highs near 70 degrees. High pressure builds into the region early next week providing dry and comfortable weather. Plenty of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday.

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. LATE PM STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 73 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

MONDAY: DRYING OUT. LINGERING CLOUDS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 44

