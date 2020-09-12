Forecast Discussion 9/12/20 AM: Foggy and cool start to the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 12th: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 12th: 50°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:45 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 7:21 PM

It is a chilly and foggy start to our weekend! Temperatures Saturday morning across the Twin Tiers are in the 40s for all locations. Lows dipped down into the lower 40s overnight. Fog is dense in some locations, with both Elmira and Corning coming in with zero visibility. Radar is clear so sun will be plenty today. Once the sun rises, expect fog to burn off by late morning. Once the fog lifts, we will have a partly to mostly sunny Saturday with seasonable temperatures in the mid 70s for highs. Winds shift from the south Saturday bringing in more clouds overnight as a storm system approaches us from the west. We remain mostly dry overnight on Saturday with a slight chance for showers early Sunday morning.

Sunday a cold front pushes through from the west. Showers are possible in the morning, mainly confined to our western counties. As the day progresses, the shower threat pushes east and most of us should be in on the action by the afternoon hours. It is not a wash out but the threat for showers lingers all day on Sunday. We clear out on Monday and begin a stretch of quiet and dry weather. Temperatures are below seasonable for the start of the week and slowly climb to above seasonable by Wednesday. Next chance for rainfall is on Thursday in the form of light showers. Temperatures remain close to seasonable.

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

MONDAY: STRAY AM SHOWER, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 73 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH:73 LOW:48

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter