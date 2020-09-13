Forecast Discussion 9/13/20 AM: Showers likely this afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 13th: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 13th: 49°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:19 PM

Sunday morning is turning out much warmer than just twenty four hours ago. A solid fifteen to twenty degrees warmer! Warm front has lifted through our region overnight allowing for temperatures to hold steady in the mid sixties. We were dry overnight on Saturday and remaining mostly dry Sunday morning under cloudy skies. Showers approaching the western edge of Steuben County around 8:00 AM. Showers will continue to advance west to east over the morning hours. Sunday afternoon showers are likely across the Twin Tiers before clearing out early Sunday evening. Winds shift from the south to northwest overnight ushering in cooler air for Monday.

Monday we start the day under mostly cloudy conditions thanks to that shift in wind. Lake effect rain showers could drift down into the Twin Tiers during the morning hours before skies clear Monday afternoon and evening. Monday night looks clear and cool for this time of year. Lows around 40 with some upper 30 readings possible. We remain dry through Wednesday with a gradual warming pattern. Thursday another cold front is set to impact us with some showers, kicking our temperatures back down below average to end the week.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

MONDAY: STRAY AM SHOWER. CLOUDS DECREASE. BREEZY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: SUNSHINE AND WARMER

HIGH: 73 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY AND EVEN WARMER!

HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE FOR SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. COOLER

HIGH: 71 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

