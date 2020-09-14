Forecast Discussion 9/14/20 PM: Fall-like start to the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 14th: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 14th: 49°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:47 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:18 PM

High pressure the main weather-maker for the start of the workweek. Decreasing clouds Monday afternoon, but a thin layer of smoke remains from wildfires out west. No cloud cover and light winds overnight setting the stage for temperatures to drop quick along with patchy valley fog. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. With the ground dry, temperatures close to the surface may cool enough for patchy frost to be possible.

Hazy sunshine sticking with us Tuesday as high pressure remains in control of the region and we continue to see a thin layer of wildfire smoke aloft. Staying dry with a north wind 0-10 mph. Highs Tuesday near 70 degrees. Mainly clear for the evening and overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Winds turning to out of the southwest Wednesday and breezy. Breezy southwesterly winds along with plenty of sunshine helping temperatures reach near 80 degrees for highs. Dry for the day and overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. A weak cold front moves through Thursday. Increasing clouds Thursday with isolated showers possible. Highs Thursday near 70 degrees. Lingering showers possible for the overnight and lows in the low to mid 40s. Drying out Friday with decreasing clouds. Highs Friday into the 60s. An area of high pressure building into the region for the weekend. Staying dry for the weekend and fall-like. Highs for the weekend into the 60s and overnight lows near 40 degrees

TUESDAY: HAZY SUN

HIGH: 71 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LIGHT ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 72 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 41

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 45

