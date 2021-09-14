Forecast Discussion 9/14/21 PM: Showers & thunderstorms Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 14TH: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 14TH: 49°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:19 PM

South/southwesterly winds Tuesday evening into the overnight, which will help keep us mild for overnight temperatures. Also, seeing building cloud cover overnight ahead of an approaching cold front. Stray shower or rumble of thunder possible late. Otherwise, mostly cloudy late and lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Cold front moves into the region Wednesday. Stray shower in the morning, but best chances for rainfall being in the afternoon to early evening hours. Showers and thunderstorms moving into Steuben County into the early afternoon, then pushing east across the area through the early evening. Storm Prediction Center has the Northern Tier along with portions of the Chemung and Tioga (N.Y.) counties under a slight risk (level 2, level 1 being the lowest) for strong to severe thunderstorms. Steuben and Schuyler counties under a marginal risk (level 1, which is the lowest) for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. Main concerns with any strong to severe thunderstorm that develops being strong gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain. The storms look to be fast moving, which should help limit flash flooding potential. Highs on Wednesday into the mid to upper 70s. Stray rainfall into the overnight, mainly in northeast Pennsylvania. Lows near 60 degrees.

Cold front stalls to our southeast Thursday. Chance for a stray shower and rumble of thunder into northeast Pennsylvania. Otherwise, partial sun with more clouds sticking over the southeastern portions of the area. Highs into the mid to upper 70s. Chance for light showers and isolated thunderstorms Friday as a weak disturbance impacts the area. Highs near 80 degrees. Any rainfall coming to an end after sunset. Lows near 60 degrees. At this early vantage point, models not agreeing on how the weekend is going to play out. As of now, keeping a chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms Saturday before high pressure builds in Sunday into early next week. Highs for the weekend near 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: STRAY SHOWER/T-STORM. PARTIAL SUN

HIGH: 77 LOW: 60​​​​

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

