Forecast Discussion 9/15/20 PM: Breezy & warmer Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 15th: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 15th: 48°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:48 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:16 PM

High pressure the main weather-maker into midweek. We stay clear of any clouds Tuesday evening and overnight, but a thin layer of wildfire smoke remains over the region. Patchy valley fog possible late and lows in the low to mid 40s.

Hazy sunshine continues Wednesday. High pressure slowly moving east and a cold front approaching from the west, our area between these two features making for a breezy afternoon. Winds Wednesday out of the southwest 10-20 mph with gusts over 20 mph possible. Winds out of the south and hazy sunshine helping temperatures into the mid to upper 70s for highs. Increasing clouds late Wednesday night and lows in the low to mid 50s.

A moisture deprived cold front moves through the region Thursday. Increasing clouds into Thursday morning with light isolated showers possible into the afternoon. Not everyone seeing rainfall, though. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and highs approaching 70 degrees. Isolated showers possible for the overnight and lows in the low to mid 40s. Slight chance for a shower Friday, but most again staying dry. Decreasing clouds and cooler in the wake of Thursday’s cold front. Highs Friday into the low to mid 60s. Lows Friday night in the mid to upper 30s, patchy frost possible. An area of high pressure builds into the region for the weekend. Staying dry for the weekend and fall-like. Highs for the weekend into the 60s and overnight lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: HAZY SUNSHINE & BREEZY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 62 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 64 LOW: 36

