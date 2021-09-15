Forecast Discussion 9/15/21 PM: Stray rainfall possible for the end of the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 15TH: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 15TH: 48°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:47 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:18 PM

Cold front moving through the region Wednesday bringing showers and thunderstorms into the late day hours. Severe weather threat coming to an end by 5 PM, but scattered showers and isolated rumbles of thunder linger through late evening. Stray shower possible late, mainly in northeast Pennsylvania. Partial clearing for the Southern Tier and areas of fog developing late. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Cold front to our southeast Thursday. After a foggy early morning, sunshine returns into the afternoon. Most staying dry for the afternoon. Highs into the mid to upper 70s. Front to our south lifts slightly north through the late day hours, which brings the chance for a stray shower and rumble of thunder by the evening and overnight. Any rainfall staying light. Broken cloud cover overnight and lows near 60 degrees.

Chance for a stray shower and isolated thunderstorm Friday as a weak disturbance impacts the area. Little if any rainfall at all, though. Highs near 80 degrees. Any rainfall coming to an end after sunset. Lows near 60 degrees. Stray shower and isolated thunderstorm again possible Saturday, but overall, not a washout. Mix of sun and clouds with highs near 80 degrees. High pressure builds into the region Sunday and for early next week. Sunshine returns along with dry weather. Highs near 80 degrees.

THURSDAY: STRAY SHOWER/T-STORM. PARTIAL SUN

HIGH: 77 LOW: 59​​​​

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter