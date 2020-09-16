Forecast Discussion 9/16/20 PM: Chance for light showers Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 16th: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 16th: 48°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:49 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:14 PM

High pressure slowly moving east and a cold front approaching from the west, our area between these two features Wednesday. Besides a thin layer of wildfire smoke, we stay clear of any cloud cover through the afternoon and for the the evening. Increasing clouds late overnight as the cold front draws closer, though. Patchy valley fog late and lows near 50 degrees.

A moisture deprived cold front moves through the region Thursday. Increasing clouds into Thursday morning with light showers possible into the afternoon. Not everyone seeing rainfall, though. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and breezy. Winds turning to out of the north 5-15 mph, ushering in cooler temperatures. Highs into the low to mid 60s. Isolated showers possible for the evening, then decreasing clouds overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Slight chance for a shower Friday, but most again staying dry. Decreasing clouds and cooler in the wake of Thursday’s cold front. Highs Friday near 60 degrees. Clear and cold Friday night with lows in the mid to upper 30s, patchy frost possible. An area of high pressure builds into the region for the weekend. Staying dry for the weekend and fall-like. Highs for the weekend into the 60s and overnight lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Patchy frost again possible both nights this weekend. High pressure holds for early next week. Staying dry and slightly warmer. Highs Monday into the 60s, then near 70 degrees for Tuesday.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE & BREEZY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER. DECREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 35

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 49

