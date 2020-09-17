Forecast Discussion 9/17/20 PM: Sunshine returns Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 17th: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 17th: 48°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:50 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:12 PM

A moisture deprived cold front moves through the region Thursday. Clouds and some light rainfall returning for the afternoon, then lingering isolated showers/sprinkles for the evening and early overnight. Broken clouds late and lows in the low to mid 40s.

Area of high pressure builds into the region for the end of the workweek, bringing a cooler air mass along with it. Decreasing clouds Friday morning and sunshine returning for the afternoon. Winds out of the north 10-20 mph, ushering in cool and dry air. Highs Friday near 60 degrees, below average for this time of the year. Winds turn light for the overnight. Light winds combined with no cloud cover setting the stage for dropping temperatures. Lows Friday night into the low to mid 30s. Our colder valley locations could see some frost into Saturday morning.

High pressure the main weather-maker through the weekend. Staying dry and fall-like as temperatures remain below average. Highs for the weekend near 60 degrees and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Frost potential continues into the early morning hours. High pressure holds for early next week. Staying dry and slightly warmer. Highs Monday and Tuesday into the 60s.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 33

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter