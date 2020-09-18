Forecast Discussion 9/18/20 PM: Frost Advisory in effect Friday night until Saturday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 18th: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 18th: 47°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:11 PM

*Frost Advisory in effect from late Friday night until Saturday morning*

Area of high pressure builds into the region for the end of the workweek, bringing a cooler air mass along with it. Turning mostly clear for Friday evening and overnight. Winds turn light for the overnight. Light winds combined with limited to no cloud cover setting the stage for dropping temperatures. Lows Friday night near freezing, frost developing into the early morning hours.

High pressure the main weather-maker through the weekend. Staying dry and fall-like as temperatures remain below average. Highs for the weekend near 60 degrees and overnight lows near freezing. Frost potential continues into the early morning hours both Sunday and Monday mornings.

High pressure holds for early next week. Staying dry and slightly warmer. Highs Monday into the 60s, near 70 degrees for Tuesday, then into the 70s for midweek. Next chance for rainfall will be for the end of the next workweek.

SATURDAY: AM FROST, SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: AM FROST, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 32

MONDAY: AM FROST, SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

