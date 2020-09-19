Forecast Discussion 9/19/20 AM: Frosty start to our weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 18th: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 18th: 47°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:53 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 7:09 PM

*Frost Advisory remains in effect until 8:00 AM Saturday Morning*

We are starting our weekend off on a downright cold note! Frost advisory in effect for Saturday morning with temperatures at or even below freezing for most of the Twin Tiers. Highs on Saturday reaching the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Skies remain mostly sunny so any outdoor plans are a go for the day! Bring a jacket heading out the door and stay warm this morning.

High pressure the main weather-maker through the weekend. Staying dry and fall-like as temperatures remain below average. Highs for the weekend near 60 degrees and overnight lows near freezing. Frost potential continues into the early morning hours both Sunday and Monday mornings.

High pressure holds for early next week. Staying dry and slightly warmer. Highs Monday into the 60s, near 70 degrees for Tuesday, then into the 70s for midweek. Next chance for rainfall will be for the end of the next workweek.

SATURDAY: AM FROST, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: AM PATCHY FROST, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 31

MONDAY: AM PATCHY FROST, PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW:50

