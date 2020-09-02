Forecast Discussion 9/2/20 PM: Stray shower & iso. thunderstorm possible Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 2nd: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 2nd: 53°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:35 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:38 PM

Chance for scattered showers and isolated rumbles of thunder Wednesday evening, then rainfall turning isolated for the overnight. Breaks in cloud cover late, winds turning light and with left over moisture at this surface, this setting the stage for fog to develop. Lows near 60 degrees.

A weak wave moves to our south Thursday. Dry start to the day, then chance for stray showers and isolated rumbles of thunder in the afternoon and early evening. Not everyone seeing rainfall, though. Best chances for rainfall being in the Northern Tier. Otherwise, more clouds overhead for the Northern Tier and partial sun for the Southern Tier. Warm and muggy with highs into the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. Another weak cold front moves through late overnight with isolated rainfall possible. Lows near 60 degrees.

Winds turning to out of the northwest Friday and breezy, ushering in cooler and drier air. Decreasing clouds and dry for the afternoon. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 70s, feeling pleasant with low humidity. High pressure in control of the region for the weekend keeping us dry. Highs Saturday into the 70s with a breezy northwest wind. Highs Sunday closer to 80 degrees with a breezy southwest wind. Models diverge again for early next week. Looking like a stray shower or thunderstorm possible on Labor Day. Otherwise, most staying dry through midweek. Temperatures early next week near 80 degrees for highs.

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. STRAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

MONDAY: SUNNY. STRAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE T-STORM

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE T-STORM

HIGH: 84 LOW: 56

