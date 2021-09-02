Forecast Discussion 9/2/21 PM: Fall-like end to the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 2ND: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 2ND: 53°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:40 PM

Partly to mostly cloudy conditions continue Thursday evening and overnight. Stray light shower or patchy drizzle possible overnight, best chances into the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes. Winds weaken and temperatures cool to near 50 degrees for overnight lows.

Chance for a stray light shower Friday morning and early afternoon. Again, best chances for any rainfall into the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes. Any rainfall staying light and short-lived. Staying cooler than average with afternoon temperatures nearing 70 degrees. Otherwise, gradual clearing through late day. Turning mostly clear overnight and lows near 50 degrees.

Dry start to the weekend with increasing clouds through late day Saturday. Highs into the low to mid 70s. Slight chance for showers late overnight. Lows near 60 degrees. Frontal system moves into the region Sunday, which brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs into the 70s. Chance for showers lingers overnight and lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Still can’t rule out a hit or miss shower and thunderstorm Monday as another disturbance moves through the region. Highs into the 70s. Mainly dry Tuesday, then chance for showers and thunderstorms into midweek. Highs into the 70s.

THURSDAY: BREEZY. TIMES OF SUN AND CLOUDS. PM ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

