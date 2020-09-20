Forecast Discussion 9/20/20 AM: Another frosty start before a sunny afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 20th: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 20th: 46°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:07 PM

*Frost Advisory remains in effect until 9:00 AM Sunday Morning*

Sunday we are waking up under another frost advisory with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Temperatures are slightly warmer than Saturday morning thanks to some clouds passing through. Partly cloudy skies will give way to sunny conditions for the remainder of the Sunday. Sunday will be a dry day with highs in the mid-60s, low temperatures will drop to around 30 overnight, perhaps the coldest night of the season thus far. .

Highs on Monday could reach the mid-60s with sunny skies. Morning frost is possible, we will see if an advisory is issued later today. Low temperatures will drop to the low to mid 30s with clear skies.

Tuesday starts warming up with highs in the mid-70s and sunny skies will make it feel very nice. Some morning frost is possible again but you’ll forget about that when you see the 70s again. Low temperatures for the first day of Fall will be warmer, low-40s. Back close to the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, but no rain is expected for the remainder of the week – worsening our drought.

SUNDAY: AM FROST POSSIBLE. SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 30

MONDAY: AM FROST POSSIBLE. SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: AM FROST POSSIBLE. SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY AND BREEZY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 51

