Forecast Discussion 9/20/21 PM: Increasing clouds Tuesday, rainfall midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 20TH: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 20TH: 46°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:53 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:09 PM

High pressure moves out through late Monday. Mid and high clouds overhead Monday evening and early overnight, then increasing clouds late. Staying dry and patchy fog developing. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Breezy southerly winds moving moisture into the region Tuesday. Turning mostly cloudy with a stray light shower and patchy drizzle possible. Highs into the low to mid 70s. Chance for spotty light showers overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Low pressure moves into the Great Lakes Wednesday and continues to impact the region Thursday. Moisture continues to stream into our region with occasional showers through Wednesday. Limited instability also present, so an isolated thunderstorm is possible. Pockets of heavy rainfall possible, as well. Mainly cloudy for the afternoon and highs into the low to mid 70s. Occasional showers stick around for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Low pressure pushing a cold front into the area on Thursday. Thursday morning will be the best chances for steady rainfall, then lingering showers stick around for the day. Again, isolated thunderstorms and pockets of heavy rainfall possible. Rainfall totals between Wednesday and Thursday of 1-2″. Keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage as isolated flooding is a possibility in areas that see pockets of heavy rainfall. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 60s. Chance for showers overnight. Lows near 50 degrees. Stray shower possible Friday. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds to end the workweek. Highs into the 60s. At this early vantage point, it’s looking like a dry start to the weekend. Increasing clouds Saturday and highs nearing 70 degrees. Chance for showers returns overnight and for Sunday. Highs Sunday into the 60s. Dry start to the new workweek.

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER/PATCHY DRIZZLE. BREEZY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. OCCASIONAL SHOWERS LIKELY. CHANCE ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM. BREEZY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. OCCASIONAL SHOWERS LIKELY. CHANCE ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM. BREEZY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 48

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

