Forecast Discussion 9/21/20 PM: One more frosty night ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 22nd: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 22nd: 46°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:04 PM

Temperatures will rebounded nicely Monday afternoon after another frosty morning to start off the new work week!. High pressure remains in control leading to plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Highs Monday reached into the mid to upper 60s. One last cold night is on tap for the Twin Tiers as lows will dip down into the low to mid-30s. Expecting to once again wake up to frost and patchy freeze Tuesday morning. A frost advisory is in effect for Schuyler and Tompkins Counties Tuesday morning.

Comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine for the first day of Fall! We will be waking up to frosty conditions again Tuesday morning but temperatures will warm into the low 70s. Winds will be breezy at times on Tuesday ushering in some warmer air into the region. Lows Tuesday will hover the mid-40s.

High pressure will remain in control of the region through midweek and we will see a warming trend in temperatures. Highs by Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. A weak cold front will approach the region on Thursday. The main thing that we will see from this system is the increasing cloud cover. Dry conditions continue through the work week and mainly dry conditions will be with us for the first half of the upcoming weekend and highs Saturday will be near 80. By Sunday we see the return of shower chances and even isolated storms will be possible. Any rainfall, although looking light, will be very beneficial to the area as the majority of the Twin Tiers are in a moderate drought.

TUESDAY: AM FROST POSSIBLE. SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY AND BREEZY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH:75 LOW:56

MONDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH:74 LOW:53

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter