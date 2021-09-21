Forecast Discussion 9/21/21 PM: Rainfall likely midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 21ST: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 21ST: 46°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:07 PM

Turning mostly cloudy Tuesday as moisture moves into the region. Stray light shower for the evening, then chance for spotty showers late overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Low pressure moves into the Ohio Valley Wednesday, then pushes into the Great Lakes Thursday with an associated cold front moving through our area. Moisture continues to stream into our region with occasional showers through Wednesday. Limited instability also present, so an isolated thunderstorm is possible. Pockets of heavy rainfall possible, as well. Mainly cloudy and breezy for the afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 70s. Occasional showers stick around for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Low pressure pushing a cold front into the area on Thursday. Thursday morning and early afternoon will be the best chances for steady rainfall, then lingering showers stick around for the day. Again, isolated thunderstorms and pockets of heavy rainfall possible. Rainfall totals between Wednesday and Thursday of 1-2″, but isolated higher amounts possible in areas that experience pockets of heavy rainfall. Keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage as isolated flooding is a possibility. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 60s. Chance for showers overnight. Lows near 50 degrees. Stray shower possible early Friday. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds to end the workweek. Highs into the mid to upper 60s. At this early vantage point, it’s looking like a dry start to the weekend. Increasing clouds Saturday and highs nearing 70 degrees. Chance for showers returns overnight and for Sunday. Highs Sunday into the 60s. Dry start to the new workweek.

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. OCCASIONAL SHOWERS LIKELY. CHANCE ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM. BREEZY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY. CHANCE ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM. BREEZY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY AM SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter