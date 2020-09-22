Forecast Discussion 9/22/20 PM: Slightly warmer Wednesday with sunshine

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 22nd: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 22nd: 46°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:04 PM

Hazy sunshine with us Tuesday afternoon, staying cloud free through sunset. A mostly clear sky follows for the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Plenty of sunshine with us Wednesday. Staying dry and breezy for the afternoon. Winds out of the northwest 5-15 mph. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 70s, slightly above average for this time of the year. Mostly clear to partly cloudy Wednesday night and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Warmer than average temperatures continue for the end of the workweek with highs Thursday into the mid to upper 70s, then near 80 degrees for Friday. Overnight lows both nights in the low to mid 50s. A weak disturbance brings the chance for an isolated shower Thursday. Otherwise, filtered sunshine. Mostly to partly sunny for us on Friday. Models start to diverge when it comes to the weekend. At this vantage point, keeping a slight chance for showers on Saturday. Highs near 80 degrees and breezy. Better chances for rainfall on Sunday, but not expecting a washout. Highs Sunday into the 70s and again breezy. Chance for showers continues for early next week.

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY. MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 78 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter