Forecast Discussion 9/23/20 PM: Isolated rainfall possible Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 23rd: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 23rd: 45°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:57 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:02 PM

Plenty of sunshine with us Wednesday afternoon. Staying cloud free through sunset, then increasing mid and high level clouds late overnight. Patchy fog possible and lows near 50 degrees.

Increasing mid and high level clouds into Thursday morning. A weak disturbance brings the chance for an isolated shower or even a thunderstorm during the late afternoon and evening. Otherwise, filtered sunshine. Staying mild with highs into the mid to upper 70s, above average for this time of the year. Decreasing clouds for the overnight with patchy fog developing late. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Mostly to partly sunny for us on Friday. Warmer than average temperatures continue for the end of the workweek with highs near 80 degrees for Friday. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Models now trending towards a mainly dry weekend with only a slight chance for showers on Sunday. Highs near 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday, also breezy. Active weather returns for early next week. Chance for showers Monday through Wednesday. Cooler but seasonable for early next week.

THURSDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. ISO. SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

