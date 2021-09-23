Forecast Discussion 9/23/21 PM: Mainly dry Friday, dry start to the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 23RD: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 23RD: 45°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:04 PM

Cold front moving through the region Thursday. Steady rain coming to an end by the afternoon, lingering sprinkles possible into the early evening. Otherwise, decreasing clouds into the overnight. Mostly clear conditions late with light winds and ground moisture setting the stage for fog to develop late. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Dry start to Friday. Fog lifts through the early morning, then mostly to partly sunny conditions for the afternoon. Slight chance for a shower late in the day, but most staying dry. Breezy and highs into the mid to upper 60s. Dry, mostly clear and chilly overnight with lows into the low to mid 40s.

Another round of fog early Saturday, then increasing clouds into the afternoon. Late day filtered sunshine with highs near 70 degrees. Chance for stray showers returns for the evening and overnight. Any rainfall staying light. Lows near 50 degrees. Stray shower possible Sunday. Otherwise, mix of sun and clouds with highs into the mid to upper 60s. Chance for spotty showers overnight and for Monday. Highs Monday near 70 degrees. Most staying dry through midweek.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER & BREEZY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM STRAY LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

