Forecast Discussion 9/24/20 PM: Mild with sunshine Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 24th: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 24th: 45°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:58 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:00 PM

Mainly dry Thursday, but an isolated shower possible into the early overnight. Otherwise, decreasing clouds with fog developing late. Lows near 50 degrees.

Fog lifts early Friday morning as winds pick up and temperatures begin to warm. Southwest winds 0-10 mph combined with plenty of afternoon sunshine helping temperatures reach near 80 degrees for afternoon highs, warmer than average for this time of the year. Mainly clear for the evening and overnight with fog again developing late. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

Models now trending towards a mainly dry weekend. Still, increasing moisture may lead to sprinkles/patchy drizzle Saturday night and for Sunday. Otherwise, seeing increasing cloud cover Saturday, then a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday. Breezy with highs into the 70s on Saturday, then near 80 degrees for highs on Sunday. Active weather returns for early next week. Chance for showers Monday through Wednesday. Cooler but seasonable into midweek.

FRIDAY: EARLY PATCHY FOG. MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY. PM SPRINKLES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: SPRINKLES POSSIBLE & BREEZY. MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 37

