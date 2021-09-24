Forecast Discussion 9/24/21 PM: Stray showers possible this weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 24TH: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 24TH: 45°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:57 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:02 PM

Decreasing clouds Friday evening, turning mainly clear and cool for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s and valley fog developing late.

Dry and cool start to the weekend. Increasing mid and high-level clouds through late day Saturday. Filtered sunshine for the afternoon and high temperatures near 70 degrees. Weak disturbance brings the chance for stray light showers for the evening and overnight. Mostly cloudy and lows near 50 degrees.

Decreasing clouds into Sunday morning, then mostly to partly sunny for the afternoon. Again, stray shower possible, but most staying dry. Breezy with highs into the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows near 50 degrees. Chance for a few showers to start the new workweek. Otherwise, broken cloud cover Monday. Highs near 70 degrees. High pressure builds in for midweek, providing mainly dry weather and some sunshine. Highs into the 60s, near average for this time of the year.

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM STRAY LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter