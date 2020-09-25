Forecast Discussion 9/25/20: Summer warmth hangs on

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 25th: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 25th: 45°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:58 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:00 PM

Mostly clear Friday evening through the overnight. Limited to no cloud cover combined with light winds setting the stage for valley fog formation overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

A weak area of low pressure to our south moves closer into the region Saturday, but turns east off the coast. Still, cloud cover from this system moves in from south to north through the day Saturday. A light shower possible through late day, best chances into northeast Pa. Otherwise, cloud cover playing a role in temperatures for the afternoon. Thickening clouds into the Northern Tier early on limits warming through the morning. Temperatures reaching into the upper 60s to lower 70s in those locations. Farther north into the Southern Tier seeing thinner and less cloud coverage, that’s where we are expecting to see temperatures reach into the mid to upper 70s. Breezy south wind 5-15 mph. Broken clouds for the overnight with patchy drizzle possible. Lows near 60 degrees.

A few sprinkles may be felt early on Sunday. Otherwise, decreasing clouds. Summer-like warmth continues with highs near 80 degrees. Breezy south wind 5-15 mph. Lows Sunday night near 60 degrees.

Active weather returns for early next week. Chance for light showers Monday. Highs Monday near 80 degrees. Front moves through on Tuesday increasing our chance for rainfall. Highs Tuesday into the 70s. Cooler but seasonable midweek and chance for showers continues.

SATURDAY: AM FOG & INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY ISO. SHOWER & BREEZY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: SPRINKLES POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS. BREEZY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERSBREEZY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 35

