Forecast Discussion 9/27/20 AM: Another summer-like day to end our weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 27th: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 27th: 44°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 6:55 PM

Continued above average temperatures for this weekend making for a pleasant weekend that is safe for outdoor activities. Sunday we will see temperatures once again back above 80 degrees for highs during the afternoon hours. Starting the day off mild as well with temperatures in the 50s. Clouds will give way to a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. Feeling like summer with humidity levels higher as well. Winds picking up from the south gusting at times to 20 mph.

We will start the week off similarly warm, but this week starts another cooling trend. Highs Monday will are expected to hit the low 80s again with mostly cloudy skies. Chances for showers and isolated storms exists Monday and you’ll see a trend of that for parts of the week. Lows once again will drop to the low 60s.

The rest of the week gradually cools off into the weekend. Highs on Tuesday are expected to reach the upper 70s and by the weekend we’ll be back down in the low 60s for highs. Rain is likely from Tuesday through Thursday and we need it so bad here in the Twin Tiers.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FOR SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 62 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 32

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter