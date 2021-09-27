Forecast Discussion 9/27/21 PM: Fall temperatures return

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 27TH: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 27TH: 44°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:00 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:57 PM

Increasing mid and high-level clouds Monday, then building cloud cover into the overnight. Cold front drops down from our north, which will bring the chance for scattered showers and isolated rumbles of thunder late overnight into the predawn hours Tuesday. Mainly cloudy and lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Cold front drops through the region Tuesday. Chance for scattered showers and isolated rumbles of thunder for the first half of the day. While a downpour is possible, overall rainfall not a concern. As the cold front passes, winds turn to out of the north/northwest and will usher cooler and drier air into the region. Afternoon highs into the low to mid 60s, little change from previous overnight lows. Gradual clearing through late day, turning partly cloudy to mostly clear for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

High pressure builds into the region for midweek through Friday, which should help keep us fairly quiet for our weather. Weak disturbances moving through bring a slight chance for showers, but with very limited moisture. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 60s, which is near average for this time of the year. Wednesday night’s lows into the 40s. Afternoon temperatures Thursday and Friday in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Thursday and Friday night’s temperatures dropping to near 40 degrees for overnight lows. At this early vantage point, we are looking at a mainly dry weekend with just a slight chance for showers Sunday into early next week. Highs into the 60s.

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. LATE DAY DECREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40​​​​

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS.

HIGH: 66 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter