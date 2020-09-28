Forecast Discussion 9/28/20 AM: One more warm day ahead of rain chances

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 28th: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 28th: 43°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:02 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:53 PM

Monday will see another day with high temperatures in the low 80’s. Clouds in the morning will give way to sunshine, however there is a slight chance for showers throughout the day. Low temperatures Monday night are expected to drop to the low 60s again as some more showers roll in during the overnight hours ahead of a cold front advancing from the west.

This frontal system is driving these rain chances Monday evening and will continue into Tuesday with showers likely. Cloudy skies with temperatures not quite getting as warm as they have been with highs in the low-70s. An isolated thunderstorm is a possibility as well. After the front passes, we should see lows in the mid-50s, the cloud cover not allowing for efficient cooling.

Steadily cooling temperatures are expected throughout the rest of the week with fall-like temperatures returns on Wednesday. More shower chances exist throughout the week, although they will likely be short-lived. By the weekend, highs will be back in the low 60s.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS.

HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

