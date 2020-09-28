Forecast Discussion 9/28/20 PM: Periods of rain Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 28th: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 28th: 43°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:02 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:53 PM

Southerly winds ushering warmth and moisture into the region through Monday. Partly to mostly cloudy for the evening with isolated light showers. Turning mostly cloudy for the overnight with a stray shower possible. Lows near 60 degrees.

Cold front moves into the region early Tuesday morning. Showers becoming likely early in the morning, then periods of rain continue through the day. Rainfall steady and heavy at times. Limited instability also present, so an isolated rumble of thunder possible. Cold front moving through early means little change in temperatures from morning to afternoon, staying steady in the 60s for the day. Rainfall continues for the overnight. Overall rainfall for the day around 1″, beneficial given most of the area in a moderate drought. Lows near 50 degrees.

Frontal system moves east Wednesday. Wrap-around moisture from the system keeping the chance for showers Wednesday. Otherwise, breaks in cloud cover and breezy. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 60s with a breezy southwest wind. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Staying in an active weather setup through the end of the workweek. Stray shower still possible for Thursday, then chance for showers Friday. Highs into the 60s Thursday, then near 60 degrees for a high on Friday. Overnight lows both nights near 40 degrees. At this vantage point, the weekend looks to stay dry. Highs for the weekend near 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. PERIODS OF RAIN. ISO. T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 66 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 67 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 66 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

