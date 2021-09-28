Forecast Discussion 9/28/21 PM: Isolated showers/sprinkles possible midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 28TH: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 28TH: 43°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:55 PM

Mostly clear to partly cloudy Tuesday night. Staying dry and cool with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

Mostly to partly sunny Wednesday. Breezy afternoon and high into the low to mid 60s. Weak cold front moves through for the late day and overnight time period. Sprinkles may be felt through late afternoon, then isolated showers possible overnight. Best chances for any rainfall in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes. Mostly cloudy and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind keeping lake-enhanced isolated showers and clouds for the the first half of Thursday. High pressure building into the region leads to late day deceasing clouds. Highs near 60 degrees, then overnight lows near 40 degrees. Patchy frost possible into the early morning hours Friday. Mix of sun and clouds Friday with dry weather for the afternoon. Highs into the upper 50s to mid 60s. At this early vantage point, we are looking at a dry Saturday, then a chance for showers Sunday into early next week. Highs into the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: AFTERNOON SPRINKLES POSSIBLE & BREEZY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT ISOLATED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 39​​​​

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS.

HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 49

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 45

