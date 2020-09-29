Forecast Discussion 9/29/20 PM: Chance for showers continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 29th: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 29th: 43°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:03 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 6:51 PM

Slow moving cold front bringing rainfall to the area Tuesday. Rain continues for the evening and overnight, steady and heavy at times. Rainfall for the day of 1-2″, much needed given recent dry weeks. No flooding concerns, but ponding of water on roadways possible. Clouds and fog, otherwise. Lows Tuesday night near 50 degrees.

Frontal system moves east Wednesday. Steady rain tapers through the early morning. Stray shower possible for the afternoon, but rainfall mainly staying west and north of the area. Otherwise, breaks in clouds and breezy. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 60s with a breezy southwest wind. Weak disturbance brings a chance for stray showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Staying in an active weather setup through the end of the workweek. Stray shower still possible for Thursday, then chance for showers Friday. Highs into the 60s Thursday, then near 60 degrees for a high on Friday. Overnight lows both nights near 40 degrees. At this vantage point, the weekend looks to stay mainly dry. Highs for the weekend near 60 degrees. Saturday night’s lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE. BREEZY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 66 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

