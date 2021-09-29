Forecast Discussion 9/29/21 PM: Isolated showers possible Thursday, mainly dry into weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 29TH: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 29TH: 43°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:02 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:53 PM

Lake enhanced clouds continue Wednesday evening and overnight. Sprinkles may be felt during the evening, then isolated showers possible through late as a weak cold front moves into the area. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind keeping lake-enhanced isolated showers and clouds for the the first half of Thursday. High pressure building into the region leads to late day deceasing clouds. Breezy afternoon and highs nearing 60 degrees. Patchy clouds overnight and lows near 40 degrees. Patchy frost possible into the early morning hours Friday, best chances in colder valley locations.

Mix of sun and clouds Friday with dry weather for the afternoon. Highs into the upper 50s to mid 60s. Still looking like a dry start to the weekend. Mid and high-level clouds Saturday ahead of our next weather-maker. Highs nearing 70 degrees. Chance for showers returns Sunday and for early next week. Highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40​​​​

FRIDAY: MIX SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: MID AND HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 56

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

