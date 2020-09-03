Forecast Discussion 9/3/20 PM: Pleasant heading into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 3rd: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 3rd: 53°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:36 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:37 PM

A weak disturbance passing to our south/southeast bringing some light rainfall to portions of the Twin Tiers through Thursday afternoon. Isolated shower lingering for the evening, otherwise partial clearing. A weak cold front approaching from the west set to move in into the predawn hours Friday. This cold front moisture deprived, but an isolated shower can’t be completely ruled out. Lows near 60 degrees.

A weak cold front moves through early Friday morning. While an isolated shower is possible around sunrise, most stay dry. Winds turning to out of the northwest and breezy, ushering in cooler and drier air. Decreasing clouds through the morning and dry for the afternoon. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 70s, feeling pleasant with low humidity. Mostly clear and cool Friday night with lows near 50 degrees.

High pressure in control of the region for the weekend. While dry air is in place, a weak disturbance to our north brings the chance for some light rainfall into Central New York. Mostly to partly sunny with highs Saturday into the low to mid 70s. Breezy northwest wind for the afternoon. Lows Saturday night in the low to mid 50s. Winds turning to out of the southwest Sunday, which will bump temperatures up a few more degrees. Mostly to partly sunny again with highs Sunday near 80 degrees. Models trending towards a dry start for early next week with our next weather-maker slower to move in. Most staying dry through early next week, then chance for showers and thunderstorms returns by Wednesday. Temperatures early next week into the 80s for highs.

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE AM SHOWER. DECREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 50

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter