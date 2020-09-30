Forecast Discussion 9/30/20 PM: Stray showers around Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 30th: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 30th: 42°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 6:50 PM

An isolated shower possible Wednesday evening and overnight. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy with patchy fog developing late. Lows near 50 degrees.

Mainly dry start Thursday morning with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds shift from southwest to a west/southwest wind for the afternoon, setting us up for stray lake-effect showers. Best chances for any rainfall Thursday into the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 60s, near average for this time of the year. Most staying dry for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Disturbance over the region Friday keeping the chance for showers through the daytime. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy. Highs Friday near 60 degrees. Dry Friday night with lows near 40 degrees. Mainly dry weekend ahead for us. Slight chance for a showers Saturday, then chance for showers late Sunday night into Monday. Highs for the weekend near 60 degrees. Clearing Saturday night with fog developing. Lows Saturday night into the 30s, patchy frost possible into Sunday morning.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUN. LATE PM SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 40

