Forecast Discussion 9/5/20 PM: A comfortable and calm Sunday ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 5th: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 5th: 52°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:37 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 7:35 PM

Tonight we will see temperatures drop back down into the 50s after what was a beautiful Saturday! Slight chance for showers during the overnight hours. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Winds die down early and remain calm during the overnight hours.

Tomorrow will see similar temperatures, right around average for highs in the upper 70s again. Mostly sunny, a slight chance for isolated sprinkles in the evening. Low temperatures will drop to the low 60s Sunday night. Winds remain calm for your Sunday.

Labor Day is looking breezy and warm. High temperatures back into the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies. Chances for showers in the afternoon and evening, that will be a byproduct of the higher temperatures on Monday, but humidity will still be down. Low temperatures, Monday night will drop to the low 60s again.

Warming up for the upcoming short work week. Highs in the upper 80s. Chances for showers and storms going into the next weekend.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

LABOR DAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY. AFTERNOON SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE FOR SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

