Forecast Discussion 9/6/20 AM: Foggy start to our Sunday before a pleasant day

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 6th: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 6th: 52°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:39 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:32 PM

After some light overnight rain, we are waking up under very foggy conditions for the start to our Sunday. Winds are calm and temperatures are down into the 50s, right around seasonable for this time of year. Once the sun rises, it will begin to burn off the dense fog, giving way to a pleasant Sunday. Winds will remain light all day with skies partly to mostly sunny. There is a chance for a sprinkle or two this afternoon but air at the surface remains dry so rain will be light. Sunday night looks rather quiet with partly cloudy conditions and lows back into the 50s.

Labor day we see the return of 80 degree temperatures with increasing humidity throughout the day. Winds pick up and become gusty at times. There is a chance for showers during the afternoon hours as a stalling front to our west could throw some over our region. Most will remain dry but keep an umbrella handy if a shower passes. Tuesday and Wednesday we make a run for 90 degrees with higher humidity levels. Unsettled weather returns Wednesday night and lasts through the weekend.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SPRINKLES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

LABOR DAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY. AFTERNOON SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter