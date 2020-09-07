Forecast Discussion 9/7/20 PM: Mainly dry through midweek and heating up

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 7th: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 7th: 51°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:30 PM

A weak front approaching the region for the start of the workweek. Mid and high level clouds overhead Monday evening into the overnight. Stray light shower possible, but most staying dry. Mild overnight with clouds trapping heat in, lows near 60 degrees.

Increasing heat and humidity Tuesday and Wednesday as southerly winds continue to usher in the warmth along with the moisture. Front sits over western N.Y. Tuesday, bringing the chance for a stay shower or isolated rumble of thunder. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy for the day. Highs Tuesday into the mid to upper 80s and dew point temperatures into the low to mid 60s making for a warm and muggy afternoon. Lingering light shower possible overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Mostly to partly sunny Wednesday afternoon and feeling hot and humid. Highs Wednesday near 90 degrees. Front moving through the region Wednesday night and Thursday, which brings our next chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Weak instability and limited moisture, so not everyone seeing rainfall. Highs Thursday near 80 degrees. High pressure builds into the region for the end of the workweek. Decreasing clouds Friday and feeling pleasant. Highs Friday into the 70s. Increasing clouds for the start of the weekend as our next weather-maker approaches. Highs Saturday into the 70s. Chance for showers returns late Saturday night, then chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms Sunday. Highs Sunday into the 70s.

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS/ISO. STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: HOT, HUMID, PARTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: DRYING OUT & DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

MONDAY: DRYING OUT & DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 51

