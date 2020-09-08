Forecast Discussion 9/8/20 PM: Hot & humid Wednesday, cooler Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 8th: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 8th: 51°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:41 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:30 PM

Partly to mostly clear Tuesday evening and overnight. Patchy valley fog late and lows near 60 degrees.

Southerly winds continue to usher in heat and moisture for Wednesday. This is also as a ridge of high pressure sits over the region and a frontal boundary continues to sit over western N.Y. Mostly to partly sunny Wednesday afternoon and feeling hot and humid. Highs Wednesday near 90 degrees. Increasing clouds Wednesday night and lows in the low to mid 60s.

Cold front moves through the region Thursday. Chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms returns, but not everyone will see rainfall as weak instability will be present and limited moisture with the cold front. Highs Thursday near 80 degrees. Lows Thursday night in the low to mid 50s. High pressure builds into the region for the end of the workweek. Decreasing clouds Friday and feeling pleasant. Highs Friday into the low to mid 70s and overnight lows near 50 degrees. Increasing clouds for the start of the weekend as our next weather-maker approaches. Highs Saturday into the 70s. Chance for showers returns late Saturday night, then chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Highs Sunday into the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. HOT & HUMID

HIGH: 90 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS& T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

