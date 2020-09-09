Forecast Discussion 9/9/20 PM: Chance for showers & iso. t-storms Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 9th: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 9th: 51°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:42 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:26 PM

Mostly clear Wednesday evening, then increasing cloud cover late. Patchy valley fog possible and lows near 60 degrees.

Frontal boundary riding along the coast brings increasing clouds into Thursday morning and the chance for isolated showers. Then, the boundary that has been sitting to our west moves through during the afternoon and evening as a cold front. Chance for scattered showers for the afternoon and evening with isolated thunderstorms also possible. Weak instability present, so not expecting anything to become strong or severe. Brief downpour possible in any thunderstorm that develops, but overall rainfall staying light. Not everyone seeing rainfall Thursday, though. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and highs near 80 degrees. Winds turning to out of the north following the cold front. Lingering isolated shower possible for the overnight and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

High pressure builds into the region for the end of the workweek. Decreasing clouds Friday and feeling pleasant as northwest winds usher in cooler and drier air. Highs Friday into the low to mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Increasing clouds for the start of the weekend as our next weather-maker approaches. Highs Saturday into the 70s. Chance for showers returns late Saturday night, then chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Highs Sunday into the 70s. High pressure builds into the region early next week providing dry and comfortable weather.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: DRYING OUT EARLY. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

MONDAY: DRYING OUT. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

