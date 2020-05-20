Frost Advisory in effect for portions of the Northern Tier Wednesday night

The following was issued by the National Weather Service in State College:

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY…

WHAT…Temperatures between 33 and 36 will result in frost

formation.

formation. WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.

WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

left uncovered. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The frost will occur mainly in valley

locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the

cold. Potted plants should be brought inside.

The latest forecast information can be found on the

NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,

or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.