Frost Advisory in effect for portions of the Northern Tier Wednesday night

Forecast Discussion

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Forecast Discussion

The following was issued by the National Weather Service in State College:

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY…

  • WHAT…Temperatures between 33 and 36 will result in frost
    formation.
  • WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.
  • WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
  • IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
    left uncovered.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The frost will occur mainly in valley
    locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the
cold. Potted plants should be brought inside.

The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now